The Philadelphia 76ers opened their 2023-24 campaign with a hard-fought 118-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, which was extremely encouraging despite the final outcome. One of the less encouraging pieces of the game, though was the play of Joel Embiid, who didn't look like his MVP-caliber self (24 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 9/21 FGM, 7 TO) for much of the night.

While the James Harden drama has been the main storyline surrounding the Sixers heading into this season, there have also been trade rumors swirling around Embiid, who isn't happy with the front office's construction of the roster around him. It's an interesting situation for all involved, and Kevin Garnett believes that Embiid should try to get Philly's general manager in Daryl Morey fired in order to keep Harden in town and maximize the Sixers title chances.

"If I'm Joel Embiid, I'm asking Daryl Morey to be fired and get the f*ck out… For good business, I just hope that the Sixers and James Harden come to some resolve." Kevin Garnett chimes in on the Harden-Sixers situation. (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/9dtbUECbw8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2023

Could a player actually get a GM fired? If there was one guy who could do it, it would probably be Joel Embiid given his importance to the 76ers. Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA right now, and he is crucial to Philadelphia's chances of emerging as a true title contender. If he were to say he wanted Morey fired, he could probably make it happen.

Is that in the best interest of the Sixers, though? Honestly, it's tough to truly tell. It could help settle the Harden situation, but it remains to be seen whether him playing for Philadelphia is in the team's best interests. It would likely have to take something seriously wrong to occur with the 76ers in order for this scenario to occur, but all cards are on the table in Philly right now, and Garnett's proposition is something worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.