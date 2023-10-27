The Philadelphia 76ers opened their 2023-24 campaign with a hard-fought 118-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, which was extremely encouraging despite the final outcome. One of the less encouraging pieces of the game, though was the play of Joel Embiid, who didn't look like his MVP-caliber self (24 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 9/21 FGM, 7 TO) for much of the night.

While the James Harden drama has been the main storyline surrounding the Sixers heading into this season, there have also been trade rumors swirling around Embiid, who isn't happy with the front office's construction of the roster around him. It's an interesting situation for all involved, and Kevin Garnett believes that Embiid should try to get Philly's general manager in Daryl Morey fired in order to keep Harden in town and maximize the Sixers title chances.

RECOMMENDED
Giannis Antetokounmpo in Bucks jersey fouling Tyrese Maxey in Sixers jersey
Confirmed Giannis Antetokounmpo no-call won’t please Sixers fans

Quinn Allen ·

The Bulls are James Harden's likeliest team post-trade deadline if he's not playing for the Sixers or Clippers
Bulls the favorite for James Harden trade if he doesn’t go to Clippers

Jack Winter ·

Sixers star Kelly Oubre Jr. doing stand up comedy in front of a crowd
Sixers SF Kelly Oubre Jr. hilariously chirps court side fans during loss to Bucks

Benedetto Vitale ·

Could a player actually get a GM fired? If there was one guy who could do it, it would probably be Joel Embiid given his importance to the 76ers. Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA right now, and he is crucial to Philadelphia's chances of emerging as a true title contender. If he were to say he wanted Morey fired, he could probably make it happen.

Is that in the best interest of the Sixers, though? Honestly, it's tough to truly tell. It could help settle the Harden situation, but it remains to be seen whether him playing for Philadelphia is in the team's best interests. It would likely have to take something seriously wrong to occur with the 76ers in order for this scenario to occur, but all cards are on the table in Philly right now, and Garnett's proposition is something worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.