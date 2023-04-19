Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Joel Embiid is the ultimate leader for the Philadelphia 76ers. His incredible talent on the court puts the team in position to win often. The way he gets his Sixers teammates confident and ready to go has made a huge impact on the team. Tyrese Maxey gave the big man some lofty praise for it.

On top of making improvements to his game, Maxey said that Embiid has raised his leadership this season, according to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice.

“I’ve been saying it all year, I feel like the leadership coming from Joel has been on another level this year,” Maxey said, per Philly Voice. “His talk, the way he’s been able to push us as a team total — he’s raised his level of play, so we’re going to have to raise ours because that’s our best player

“But the way he’s been vocal about it, telling guys to step up. Because he’s trusting us, as far as when he’s getting double and triple teamed, he’s passing out of doubles quick, he’s getting us open shots, he wants us to be successful. And he continues to do it even when we’re missing shots,” the Sixers guard continued. “I think that’s showing his leadership and growth as a player.”

Maxey has had a front-row seat to Embiid’s leadership for more reasons than just them being teammates. The Sixers guard has had some major low points this season with a foot injury and some struggles on the court that necessitated a brief mental reset. Embiid has been there for him, reminding him of his importance to the team and telling him to stay aggressive on the court.

The Sixers are seeing Embiid’s trust in his teammates on full display in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets. Against a flurry of double-teams, he is getting the ball to his teammates and making the right play rather than forcing the issue and scoring. His selflessness and dedication to helping his teammates stay locked in has paid dividends and will continue to as the Sixers look to make a run to the NBA Finals.