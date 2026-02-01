The Philadelphia 76ers overcame a challenging night to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, led by a stellar performance from star center Joel Embiid. This was the Sixers' first game without forward Paul George, who was handed a 25-game suspension hours before the tip-off for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. George’s suspension left a gap on the floor, but Embiid, playing in front of 2000-01 Philadelphia legend Allen Iverson and the franchise's celebrated Eastern Conference Championship team, stepped up with authority.

Embiid, in his 12th NBA season and 10th active year with the 76ers, finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 39 minutes. He shot 13-of-27 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range, and made 11-of-14 free throws. The performance was his first 40-point game of the season.

The night featured a heartwarming moment for Embiid. His five-year-old son, Arthur, joined his father on the court while he was giving an interview after the win, and asked innocently:

“How much did you get?”

Embiid proudly responded with a huge smile on his face:

“I got 40!”

The Sixers received strong support from their supporting cast. Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, adding four assists. Tyrese Maxey added 18 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, while VJ Edgecombe contributed 15 points and five assists. Second-year guard Jared McCain also scored 12 points, including four three-pointers and provided an assist. Dominick Barlow and Trendon Watford provided secondary scoring and defensive support. Philadelphia shot 17-of-36 from three-point range and outrebounded New Orleans 52-46.

The Pelicans, now 13-38 on the season and 14th in the Western Conference,, were led by Saddiq Bey, who scored 34 points and grabbed six rebounds. The defensive gaze of the 76ers kept Zion Williamson in check, and he labored to 11 points on six field-goal attempts with five rebounds. Nineteen points and nine rebounds flowed from Trey Murphy III, with Jeremiah Fears chiming in 12 off the bench.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia improved to 27-21 on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers have won three straight and will look to extend their streak Monday on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.