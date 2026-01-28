Paul George is officially a problem for the Milwaukee Bucks, and he’s using Doc Rivers’ own playbook to prove it. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar turned back the clock on Tuesday night, exploding for 32 points and tying a franchise record with nine 3-pointers in a 139-122 dismantling of the short-handed Bucks.

Coming off a rest day that saw the 76ers lose by nearly 40 in Charlotte, George looked fresh, sharp, and entirely too familiar with the man pacing the opposing sideline.

“I just know Doc,” George said after the win. Having played under Rivers during the 2019-20 season with the Los Angeles Clippers, PG-13 admitted he had a “cheat code” for this matchup. “I know his coverages. I know his play calling. I know what he’s looking for.”

George’s surgical performance was the centerpiece of a balanced Philly attack. He finished 11-of-21 from the field and a scorching 9-of-15 from deep, torching every defensive adjustment Rivers threw his way. When George wasn’t raining triples, Joel Embiid was bullying the interior. The big man dominated early, scoring 18 of his 29 points in the first quarter alone to set the tone.

The Sixers also got a massive lift from second-year guard Jared McCain. After struggling recently, McCain found his rhythm in the fourth quarter, lacing four 3-pointers to finish with 17 points and help push the lead to as many as 22. Tyrese Maxey chipped in 22 points and nine assists, ensuring the offense never stalled.

For the Bucks, who were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a calf strain, Myles Turner did his best to keep things competitive with a team-high 31 points. However, Milwaukee’s defense had no answer for a 76ers team that shot over 50% from the floor and committed just six turnovers.

The win puts the 76ers back on track as they continue to climb the Eastern Conference standings, while Rivers and the Bucks head home with more questions than answers.