The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is coming right up, and the great Shaquille O’Neal has already dropped his prediction for which contestant will win the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. For the Big Diesel, he is going to ride with someone who’s not even a regular NBA player at the moment: Mac McClung.

“A guy that deserves to be in the league… Probably a little bit undersized… but the boy got them bunnies… Mac McClung will not miss a dunk… A guy that’s not even in the NBA is gonna win the Dunk Contest,” Shaquille O’Neal said of Mac McClung (h/t Legion Hoops).

Not many people know who Mac McClung is, and they can be forgiven because he’s yet to become a mainstream name yet. Some of them have even called out Shaq for pretending that he is familiar with McClung.

“I can guarantee you (Charles voice) that Shaq has no idea who Mac McClung is, said Twitter user @_riq14.

Another, @united_sid, commented that it’s hard to reconcile Shaq’s awareness of McClung with his past revelation of ignorance about Rui Hachimura’s existence: “This guy Shaq is insane. He said he don’t know Rui Hachimura but then goes on a monologue about the history of Lakers legend Mac McClung..”

Perhaps they just did not know that Shaq once narrated a G League series about McClung.

For last year's G League Rookie of the Year, Mac McClung, getting back to the NBA is the only thing that matters. Check out the second episode of "The Break," presented by @TheGeneralAuto, premiering on December 27 on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/x4bCBofiei — SHAQ (@SHAQ) December 27, 2022

In any case, the NBA world is about to find out about Mac McClung and the explosive springs he’s apparently hiding in his legs. College basketball fans are quite familiar with McClung, who was a highlight reel factory during his days with the Georgetown Hoyas and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.