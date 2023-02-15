The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is coming right up, and the field for the most anticipated event ( it still is, right?) of them all has already been announced, with four players competing for the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks, and Mac McClung of the G League team Delaware Blue Coats are all going to be showing the rest of the world their insane verticals and crazy athleticism us mere mortals just don’t have.

Who you got winning? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/s8UtIohh9U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 15, 2023

While none of those four players can be considered household names, at least one of them is going to be by the end of the NBA All-Star Weekend. Winners of past slam dunk contests in the NBA All-Star Weekend, even those who weren’t stars, have endured in the memories of basketball fans from all over.

Speaking of stars, the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge will feature a number of them. Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo will be there to compete against the Utah Jazz trio of Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton. Also vying for the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge crown is the rookie triumvirate of Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons, and Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets.

The Kia Skills Challenge participants and teams ⬇️ Event format and rules: https://t.co/VAIPdW1jWlpic.twitter.com/ur44fm07JN — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 15, 2023

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will start on Friday with the All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge kicking off the festivities. The 2023 Slam Dunk Contest and 2023 NBA Skills Challenge will both happen on Saturday.