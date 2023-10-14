Coming into the 2023-24 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers had to settle on a backup center. Last season, that job went to Montrezl Harrell early and eventually went to Paul Reed. While the Sixers resigned both Harrell and Reed in the offseason, they also added Mo Bamba to compete for backup center minutes as well. While the Sixers continue to navigate the James Harden drama during the preseason, another storyline to watch for is Bamba's early struggles. Bamba recently spoke out about what he needs to do to be better while trying to fit in with his new team as per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“I wouldn't say a sense of comfort,” Bamba said. “I would say my sense of urgency just needs to be higher. Just being ready to play, being ready to dominate the details, but as far as just familiar faces and familiar offense, I think that's starting to slowly become second nature.”

Through the Sixers first two preseason games, Mo Bamba is shooting only 23.1 percent from the field. In his first game, he finished with seven points and six rebounds shooting 3-9 from the field. In the second game he finished with only three rebounds and three fouls while missing all four of his shots.

Bamba joined the Sixers as a free agent after splitting last season between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers. In 49 games between the two teams, Bamba averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds with splits of 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.