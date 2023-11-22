Sixers head coach Nick Nurse gave his team a failing grade for a lack of first-half physicality in their overtime loss to the Cavs

The Philadelphia 76ers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Sixers' final Group Play game of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday night.

Needing a win to keep their hopes for Las Vegas alive, the Sixers stumbled into overtime after a terrible first half and ended up losing by a final score of 122-119.

The Cavs dominated the 76ers inside and on the glass, outrebounding the Sixers 61-53 and holding a 68-52 edge in points in the paint. After the game, Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse gave his team's physicality a failing grade, according to 76ers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints:

“Nick Nurse said that on a scale of 1-10 in physicality, the Sixers started the game at a 2”

Joel Embiid had 32 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks, and 2 steals for the Sixers. His defense helped get the Sixers somewhat back to competitive basketball in the second half after the Cavs were able to control the tempo through three quarters. Cleveland grabbed an 18-point lead early in the third quarter.

Embiid went on a scoring rampage in the fourth quarter gave the Sixers a new life before they ultimately fell short in the overtime loss.

Coach Nurse wasn't happy with the lack of physicality that he saw tonight. The Cavs are a long team with a physical interior defense. That Cleveland was missing Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, and Isaac Okoro makes it all the more painful for the 76ers.

Up next for the Sixers: the team opens a two-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.