CAMDEN, NJ — Patrick Beverley joined the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency with the hopes of helping the team accomplish something special. The Sixers hope that his experience and skill set will benefit them as he joins his sixth NBA team.

After spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls, Beverley signed a one-year deal with the Sixers. The move reunites him with some former teammates like James Harden, Tobias Harris and Montrezl Harrell in addition to other defensive-minded players. Former coach Doc Rivers helped sell him on the vision of what he can do to aid the team.

“I think that a lot of teams in the NBA wish they had what the Sixers have,” Beverly said. “I think collectively, we can do something special. Obviously, you know, the goal was to always win a championship, but you got to start in Eastern Conference Finals first. So I think that's the mindset. I think that's the goal. Obviously, ultimately, the championship.”

With the level of talent that the Sixers have in Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the ultimate prize is the goal. Beverley mentioned Philly’s stars and its other key players when asked for his thoughts on the team. He said that he believes Harris is not a role player but instead “a star that [can] make it to that next level of superstar depending on the situation.” He pointed out how he and P.J. Tucker bring a “dog mentality” to the team.

The familiar faces should help his transition to the Sixers. They include not just those players but also president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who signed him to the NBA team he made his debut with, the Houston Rockets, as well as head coach Nick Nurse, who coached Beverley for three games with the Rockets' G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Patrick Beverley with his new Sixers jersey “I promise you I wanted 21 but…you know, the reigning MVP.” pic.twitter.com/qRpqVWqCgP — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) July 10, 2023

Throughout his 11-year NBA career, Beverley has played for numerous teams with varying ambitions. Some were expected to vie for a championship while others were working their way there through consistent playoff berths. This Sixers team carries the expectations of winning it all, something that he is very excited about.

Beverley noted that camaraderie is the most important thing for a team looking to win at a high level. The 34-year-old point guard has made a long career — including three years overseas before debuting in the NBA — out of making winning plays and defending as hard as anyone.

“I impact winning on every level,” he said. “I'm the guy who doesn't hit a three, comes in and hits four threes. Hits big threes. Get stops. Sacrifice [my] body. Leads the team. Leads the locker room. Whatever it is to impact winning. And it's a lot of ways you can impact winning without putting the ball in the hole and I think that's really important that people understand.”

Beverley has built a reputation not just as a nuisance to opponents but as an energetic, staunch defender, earning him the 2016-17 Hustle Award and three All-Defensive Team selections (once to the First Team, twice to the Second Team). He has guarded bigger players often throughout his career, a testament to his toughness and versatility. For a smaller guard like him, it's simply how he has to get by.

“I've been fortunate to be kind of small in size but kind of big in heart, as you might say,” Beverley said. “I live in the weight room so my strength for a normal [6-foot-1] guy isn't normal. I trust my training when it comes to that point. But, you know, I'm a basketball player. You can put me out there on anybody you know, I'm gonna play basketball. I'm gonna play well and I'm gonna play that I found a way to impact winning and leading the team. That just comes with the nature of the beast in the NBA.”

“I swear to God I wish I was [6-foot-5, I promise you. Mom, I wish you would have found a guy that was a little taller than Dad,” he joked, adding that he is looking to get even stronger.

Beverley is already immersing himself in Philly, a city with a gritty attitude that matches his play style. He spent the evening before his introduction at a pottery studio and said on his self-titled podcast that he wants to live in the city and get the full experience. He should fit right in in his new home and while his fit with the team is practically set, it may be subject to change.

The Sixers are still working on their roster, including a situation with Harden, as the star guard has demanded a trade. Beverley pleaded for his former teammate to stay in Philly, saying that his being here played a big part in his decision, but understands that the situation is between Harden and the team. The roster may look quite different depending on whether Harden's wish for a trade is granted.

As he waits to see whether Harden stays or goes, Patrick Beverley will be ready to roll with the Sixers and do what he can to help the team finally break through.