Patrick Beverley played a fantastic game but couldn’t lead the undermanned Sixers to a win over the Celtics.

The Philadelphia 76ers just got their Patrick Beverley Game when they needed it the most. Although the effort ended in a loss, Sixers fans will cherish this game from the veteran guard.

Beverley recorded 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists — all highs for the Sixers — in a down-to-the-wire loss to the Boston Celtics where Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey did not play. Philly needed a huge lift and got it from a very unlikely source. He kept the team going with some huge buckets throughout the game.

After the game, Beverley sounded off on the game with three simple words.

Patrick Beverley almost always has a postgame tweet ready to go after he gets back to the locker room. And he always makes sure to tag the account of his podcast. The message in this one was short and sweet. The Sixers had a great chance to win, as they led with two and a half minutes left and at numerous other points previously in the fourth quarter.

Coming into this game, Beverley averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 38.6 percent shooting from the field and 25.8 percent from deep in 17.1 minutes per game. The Sixers signed him for a minimum contract and have used him exclusively off the bench until Maxey's first missed game. He made his first start count as much as he possibly could have.

There may not be another game where Patrick Beverley has such a profound impact for the Sixers. But his nonstop energy has entrenched him as a favorite among many fans already. It's a good thing that this fan was there to witness his favorite player have perhaps the best regular-season game of his career.