With the 2023-24 NBA season set to tip-off this week, the biggest storyline surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers is the James Harden trade drama. Harden had requested a trade in the offseason and had reportedly had the Los Angeles Clippers as his preferred destination. Those talks have seemingly stalled and while Harden initially reported to training camp, he did not appear in any preseason games and has been away from the team. It's looking increasingly likely that Harden will be on the Sixers roster come the start of the regular season. The Sixers made a roster move to bolster their guard depth by signing Javonte Smart to a two-way contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Philadelphia 76ers are converting guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract, Dan Frank of @LiftSportsMngmt tells ESPN. Smart had stops with Milwaukee and Miami since leaving LSU in 2021. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2023

Javonte Smart had originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers and thus was unlikely to make the opening night roster. On a two-way contract, Smart will be limited to only 50 games with the Sixers while spending the rest of his time with the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League.

Smart went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2021-22 season but was cut before the year was over. The Miami Heat would sign him to a two-way contract that same season but would cut him in the offseason. Smart spent last season in the G League with the Birmingham Squadron.

Overall, Smart has appeared in 17 NBA games with averages of 3.0 points per game, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists with splits of 31.7 percent shooting from the field, 29.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.