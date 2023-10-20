CAMDEN, N.J. — Deja vu has struck the Philadelphia 76ers like lightning this offseason as yet another star guard has demanded a trade and awkwardly looking to distance himself from the team. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and many other Sixers are sitting through James Harden's ugly (eventual) exit just two years after Ben Simmons' lengthy hold-out.

The familiarity with the situation is not lost on Maxey or anyone else who was around the team that has witnessed both. As far as the overarching picture goes, what's the main difference between both situations in Maxey's eyes? Himself.

Maxey said that it's “no comparison, honestly” when it comes to where was then and where he is now. Back then, he was a young guard trying to make a name for himself on the Sixers. While he was ready to go play, he admitted that being thrust into such a big role was overwhelming.

“I was prepared like basketball-wise but mentally I was not prepared for what it came with, honestly,” Maxey said. “I was just trying to maintain, honestly. I was just trying to keep afloat. I wasn't being myself like the beginning of the season.”

A stretch early in the season where Embiid missed nine games and Harris missed four games in that span gave Maxey a turn at the wheel. Although he performed well — averaging 23.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep — he didn’t retain his assertiveness when Embiid came back, opting to defer to the big fella right away.

In his reflection on that time in his career, Maxey recognized that Embiid needs teammates around him who will apply themselves to be more aggressive. Embiid and Nick Nurse are among the loudest voices in his ear trying to make sure the message is permanently etched into his mentality.

“I feel like now, like my confidence is really high,” Maxey said. “I feel like mentally, I'm prepared for wherever it is. And then just, you know, my skills have developed a lot, I feel like. And then confidence, man. Confidence is a real thing. I use my voice a lot in practice now. I guess I'm getting old, you could say…I know that Joel trusts me. I know that Coach Nurse and the team trusts me, so I'm pretty good.”

The confidence with which Maxey carries himself now is a major reason why the Sixers are leaning so heavily on him to continue improving. His skill is undeniable. Philly needs his aggressive mindset to have the same level of expectancy.