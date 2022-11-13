Published November 13, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers prevented back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Hawks, as they avenged their road defeat to Trae Young and company last Thursday with a 121-109 win Saturday night at home. Tyrese Maxey played a huge role in that Sixers win that left Philadelphia assistant coach Sam Cassell wishing that the guard would be with the team for a dozen more years.

Via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“Sam Cassell, who is speaking for Doc Rivers tonight after dealing with a personal situation today, on what he’s seen from Maxey over the past couple years: ‘I wish we had 12 more Tyrese Maxey’s on this ball club.'”

Maxey had been shooting poorly in the games prior to Saturday’s meeting with the Hawks. But he snapped out of his slump in the aforementioned victory, racking up 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the floor, including a 3-for-5 line from behind the arc. Before the Atlanta game, Maxey shot a horrible 29.7 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from the 3-point region. Cassell and the Sixers are definitely hoping that Maxey’s shooting woes is now behind him, as they look to collect more wins while they wait for James Harden to return from injury.

Maxey has bigger responsibilities now on offense with Harden sidelined temporarily, and if the Sixers are to stabilize their footing, they are going to need the former Kentucky Wildcats star to keep on having efficient nights as a sidekick to Joel Embiid. Speaking of Embiid, the Sixers big man erupted for 42 points on 14-for-25 shooting versus the Hawks.