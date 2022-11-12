Published November 12, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

An Eastern Conference duel will take place this Saturday as the Atlanta Hawks head out on the road to go at it with the Philadelphia 76ers. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our Hawks-76ers prediction and pick will be revealed.

With a tremendous early-season test to measure where the Hawks rank among Eastern Conference contenders, Atlanta comes into this one finding their groove of late with four wins in the last five games. After disposing of the Sixers 104-95 on their home floor in the first of back-to-back meetings between the two squads, can Atlanta show Philly who’s boss again?

Off to a slower start than expected in the team’s opening 12 games of the season, the 76ers are still trying to find their identity. They’ve lost three of their last four games, falling to 5-7 overall.

Here are the Hawks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-76ers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +3 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -3 (-110)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The one area the Hawks have been extremely tough to stop this year has obviously been from the offensive side of things. Combined with Trae Young’s sharpshooting abilities that only Stephen Curry could rival in the league, the Hawks can score on you in a hurry without any formal apology. In fact, thanks to Atlanta’s offensive prowess, their 8-4 record is the best start since the 2016-2017 season. Not only have the Hawks equipped themselves with a surplus of confidence to get the job done, but they could be a sleeper team out East by season’s end.

When it comes to handling the Sixers for a second consecutive game on their way to another spread-covering victory, expect the Hawks to go after Philly with not only an effective offensive game plan, but to also lace up the sneakers and defend with a purpose. In comparison to their high-flying offense, this Hawks defense is a middle-of-the pack unit that relies on tremendous showings from center Clint Capela. One of the best big defenders in the league for a few seasons now, Capela is averaging a block-and-a-half per game and is also reeling in over 11 rebounds per game. While playmakers like Young and Dejounte Murray always put pressure on defenses, be on the lookout for Capela to be a huge difference-maker on the other end protecting the rim.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

No question, the Sixers are not playing up to their potential and are a much better team than what their record suggests. After racking up 51 wins a season ago, it should be only a matter of time before Philadelphia starts to click and figures things out.

When it comes to covering the spread and getting back in the win column, the Sixers don’t need to overcomplicate things. In fact, a hefty amount of Joel Embiid down low should do just the trick. There is a reason why Embiid has been an MVP candidate for multiple seasons now, and he is Philly’s top option on both sides of the floor. In addition, Embiid is coming off a stellar performance versus Atlanta when he dropped 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting, which including 10 trips to the free throw line.

The biggest X-factor for this Sixers squad will be finding other options on the floor with star James Harden continuing to be sidelined with a tendon strain in his foot. With that being the case, Philly may need young combo guard Tyrese Maxey to prove why he could be the future of this franchise. Through the team’s opening 12 games of the season, Maxey has established himself as a budding superstar with 22.9 points per game on impressive 45% shooting from the floor. In order for the Sixers to find consistent success, running the pick and roll with Maxey and Embiid may be a winning formula.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick

Both sides believe they can be contenders within the Eastern Conference, but only one team will have what it takes to cover the spread in this one. At the end of the day, don’t be surprised if the Sixers come out with a purpose and dispose of the Hawks properly to kick off the weekend.

Final Hawks-76ers Prediction & Pick: 76ers -3 (-110)