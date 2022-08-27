If you didn’t get the memo, James Harden and Lil Baby are best buddies. The Philadelphia 76ers star has frequently been seen with the rapper on multiple occasions. The two have a bond that simply cannot be matched by anything in the world. Their friendship is priceless.

Their gifts for each other, though, are anything but priceless. The Sixers star and the rapper have had their fair share of expensive gifts. This time around, Lil Baby gave James Harden a rather insane present: $250,000 in cold hard cash. Yep, you saw that right, folks. (via ClutchPoints)

Lil Baby gifts James Harden a quarter million for his birthday 👀💰 (via JHarden13/TT)pic.twitter.com/8YHXCMI8dr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

The funny thing is that Harden doesn’t really need the $250k right now… or anytime in the future. The Sixers star has secured multiple multi-million contracts in his long and successful career. Truthfully speaking, that quarter million dollar gift might be a drop in the pond for Harden. But hey, it’s the thought that counts in gift-giving, right?

Harden is looking to give the Sixers a different gift in the 2022 – 2023 season. After being traded to Philly in the middle of the season, the team’s goal is clear: win a championship. They looked pretty good in their first postseason appearance, but their lack of practice together reared its head in the second round, where they were knocked out.

Now, Harden has had a full offseason to recover and train with his Sixers teammates. Once the season starts, expect the former MVP to start raining hellfire on his opponents again. For now, though, The Beard will enjoy the rest of his birthday celebration by throwing cake out of a yacht.