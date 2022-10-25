‘They probably wanted me to be traded’: Joel Embiid drops hilarious jab at Sixers overreactive fans after first win of 2022-23 season

PHILADELPHIA – The 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers are no longer winless. In the fourth game of the season, the Sixers handled business against the Indiana Pacers, winning 120-106. James Harden dropped 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds while Joel Embiid had 26 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

The Sixers’ superstars were in jokey moods after finally finding the win column. Harden said after the win that it “felt like it was 0-82” before Philly notched its first win of the 2022-23 season. After he spoke with the media, Embiid was asked about that quote and if he felt the pressure to win after three consecutive losses.

“From the fans’ perspective, they probably wanted me to be traded and the whole team to be sent to the G League,” Embiid said about the Sixers faithful. “But, to me, it’s no pressure. It’s three games in, fairly new team, everybody’s trying to find their way. I thought today was a big step offensively and defensively.”

ONE HAND HARDEN 🔨 pic.twitter.com/W7TUpLLJat — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 24, 2022

Joel Embiid put up two stinkers to start the season. His dismal play was especially damaging in the second game of the season, where he dropped 15 points on 6-21 shooting in a two-point loss. After two strong performances and a refreshing win, the Sixers finally look to be back on track. Their win over the Pacers was their best performance yet thanks in large part to Harden, Embiid and a resurgent performance from the Sixers bench.

“I really went into the game trying to be unselfish, make sure the ball was moving,” Embiid said, “because watching our games with our offense, I just felt like we’re just not moving the ball enough and we’re walking the ball up. So, I just wanted to make sure we play with pace, tried to be unselfish and make sure everybody touched the ball.”

The Sixers are in for a big test after finally winning their first game: a four-game road trip starting with two matchups against the Toronto Raptors. Starting on Wednesday, Philadelphia will look to add more wins to its 2022-23 record.