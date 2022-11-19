Published November 19, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet.

Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.

While there were concerns about his condition, Maxey eased the worries of fans when he celebrated the Sixers’ 110-102 win, saying “LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!” While he didn’t provide an update about his injury, his message was more than enough to provide some optimism regarding his latest health setback.

Tyrese Maxey is set to get an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of his injury. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that the young guard has told him he’s “good,” but he can’t say for certain if that’s true until he gets tested and they see the results.

“He says what he always says, ‘Coach, I’m good.’ But I don’t know if he’ll be good right away, would be my guess,” Rivers said, via Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Here’s to hoping that Maxey’s injury isn’t serious. He is currently playing the best basketball of his career, and it would be heartbreaking if he is to be sidelined for long. Not to mention that the Sixers really need him with James Harden still out.