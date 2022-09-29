‘We’re going to be unbeatable’: Doc Rivers’ epic post-practice chat with James Harden will fire up Sixers fans

The Philadelphia 76ers are going through training camp ahead of a championship-or-bust season. As the Sixers prepare for the 2022-23 campaign at The Citadel in South Carolina, Doc Rivers is looking to build a champion with Joel Embiid and James Harden leading the way.

During practice, Rivers took Harden aside to discuss the set-up for the offense. He took the veteran floor general aside to let him know what he has to do to lead the Sixers to the best they can be. Additionally, he laid out the plan to make sure he and Embiid are as effective as possible as a duo.

"I'm just gonna stay on you because I get what you're saying… You gotta have the right spirit about it and you gotta be a leader. When it clicks, we're going to be unbeatable." Doc Rivers and James Harden have a chat after Sixers practice 💯pic.twitter.com/IrP4BQet5C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 29, 2022

“What I’m trying to get Joel first is to establish himself, be a better post player,” Rivers said. “Our objective is getting that first and that’s why you gotta have the right spirit about it. And you gotta be a leader. Matter of fact, get them to do it right…What I gotta get y’all right on is when to roll, when to pop, when you got the [isolation]. You and him, y’all gotta get a communication.”

The Harden-Embiid duo was not as potent as it could have been last year thanks to injuries that slowed both players down. With more time and better health, the Sixers stars could lead one of the best offensive units in the league together.

Rivers admitted to Harden that this would take some time to figure out but stressed to him that he has to keep being aggressive. “I need you to be a scorer and a facilitator,” he said. “We need you to be the aggressive James that you were those last five minutes [of practice]. And it’s gonna come, it’s gonna take a while. But when it clicks, James, we’re gonna be unbeatable.”

Doc Rivers pushing James Harden to be the leader of the team is a great sight for Sixers fans. As the team looks to get its stars to mesh on offense (and excel on defense), having both the head coach and lead ball handler on the same page is crucial. Philadelphia has the chance to compete for a championship this season if Harden can get himself fully acclimated with the offense.