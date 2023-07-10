Patrick Beverley had his first press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, and it was revealed that he will wear No. 22 for the team, but he said he wanted to wear No. 21, which of course is Joel Embiid's number.

“I promise I wanted 21,” Patrick Beverley said with the media. “Unfortunately, the reigning MVP.”

"I promise I wanted [number] 21. Unfortunately… The reigning MVP." Patrick Beverley wanted number 21 from Joel Embiid 😅 (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/lpg2f5KjPQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

This was in a joking manner of course. Beverley is known for his humor on an off the court, and this is just another instance of it. Obviously Beverley knew he was not going to get No. 21.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A media member asked Beverley if No. 21 was his high school number, and he said yes. However, Beverley said he wore No. 22 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and that was a great year. The Timberwolves made the playoffs that season with Beverley on the roster.

“21 yeah,” Beverley said with the media. “But I wore 22 in Minnesota, and that was a hell of a year. So I'm not mad at 22 at all.”

Beverley comes to the 76ers hoping to help them get over the hump and win a championship. Nick Nurse is the new coach of the team after Doc Rivers was fired. James Harden's trade request remains looming over the rest of the offseason.

Regardless of whether or not James Harden is traded, the 76ers should be a contender in the east as long as Embiid is on the roster. Nick Nurse will have to help the 76ers beat teams like the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the playoffs to make his tenure a success.