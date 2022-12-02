Published December 2, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 6 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers are out of rock bottom and hovering in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings. The Sixers stumbled out of the gate before all their best players got injured at the same time. Despite the impending sense of doom after a rocky first month and injuries to each of their stars, they have weathered the storm and are showing some real signs of progress. As they enter December with a 12-10 record, let’s dish out grades for each of the key Sixers players and head coach Doc Rivers.

Joel Embiid: A

Embiid’s dismal start to the season is well in the past now. He was incomprehensibly dominant before injuring his foot, his defense remains elite (when he wants it to be) and his playmaking is really starting to show with six consecutive games with six assists. Turnovers remain a problem he has to tighten up and he isn’t always fully engaged on defense, which leaves the team vulnerable in those instances.

Despite all his flaws, Embiid is still one of the best players in the league and a two-way force when he’s at his best.

James Harden: A

Harden’s grade remains unchanged from his October grade after playing just one game in November. Fortunately, he will be back in action soon for the Sixers, whose offense has soured in the time he has missed.

Tyrese Maxey: B+

Maxey had one of the best grades on the team after the first calendar month of the season, but it has taken a bit of a hit after struggling in the post-Harden games. He struggled to score efficiently in most of those games and unfortunately suffered a foot injury in perhaps his best game since Harden went down, dropping 24 points on 75 percent shooting in 20 minutes against a great Milwaukee Bucks defense.

The start of Maxey’s season is still very promising. His scoring was lethal playing alongside Harden and picked up some of the playmaking slack. His defense is still not great, but his offense has taken the step that many were hoping it would.

Tobias Harris: A-

Last month, Harris got a good grade by changing his game and becoming a great catch-and-shoot threat. N0w, his grade is a little bit higher because he has had to revert back to his old ways in the wake of numerous injuries. The Sixers have asked a lot from him, and he has responded very well.

Highlighted by a gutsy performance in a win over the Brooklyn Nets, Harris was huge for the Sixers with their star trio out. His scoring was key, as was his defense. He showed that he can be a great floor spacer with everyone healthy and will have to start going back to that as the team’s health starts improving.

P.J. Tucker: C+

Sixers fans have been getting more and more impatient with Tucker after an eight-game stretch in which he scored only three points. That stretch, plus the Cleveland Cavaliers’ plan to intentionally leave him alone, show how clear it is that Tucker needs a playmaker like Harden to be a valuable offensive presence.

Tucker’s defense is another story. His versatility and intensity have made him crucial on that end of the floor and are the key reasons Doc Rivers continues to sing his praises. To get his grade up, he has to show he can still be a reliable scorer when the team needs him to be.

Shake Milton: A+

What a run Milton is having as the holiday season nears. Just when the Sixers need offense the most, Milton has gotten out of an early-season funk and has been — no joke — putting up All-Star-like numbers since joining the starting lineup.

Milton didn’t do much at the beginning of the season but played a pivotal role when the Sixers’ starting backcourt went down. His effectiveness with Harden and Maxey back remains to be seen, but his recent play has demanded that he remains in the rotation.

De’Anthony Melton: B+

Mr. Do Something continues to do something each and every game. A jack-of-all-trades at the guard spot, Melton also had to lean more into scoring when the starting backcourt went down. He did just that while remaining a high-level defender.

Melton shot just 36.1 percent from the floor in November thanks in large part to some ghastly shooting nights to start the month. Still, his shot selection is mostly good, and he makes up for his misses by being one of the most disruptive defenders in the league.

Georges Niang: B+

Niang’s scoring off the bench has been very beneficial for the Sixers. He has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league this season, boasting a highly impressive volume and efficiency. Not only that, but he has a good sense of driving into the paint when the triple isn’t there and does a solid job contesting shots and moving his feet on defense.

Paul Reed: B+

Paul Reed has been “Bballing” quite well off the Sixers’ bench. His play can sometimes be erratic, but that energy has mostly been helpful. His mobility, strength and quickness make him a quality anchor for the bench defense, and he has some untapped value on offense as a passer. While his scoring is best when he’s simply finishing inside, he is developing patience in the post and a nice shooting touch.

Danuel House Jr.: C+

House can also be a bit of a wild card at times, but he has been mostly fine off the bench for the Sixers. His 3-point shooting and defense have been decent, and he has been a timely off-ball cutter several times. While step-back triples aren’t really what the Sixers need of him, he should find himself back in a role where he exclusively catches and shoots soon.

Montrezl Harrell: C-

Harrell brings the intensity every night, but he has yet to consistently provide the strong interior scoring that he is known for. His field goal percentage on shots within three feet of the hoop is the third-worst on the roster, and he hasn’t made up for it in any other area.

Matisse Thybulle: C+

Thybulle’s defense remains as good as ever, which earns him spot minutes, but his scoring efficiency remains woeful, even for his standards. It’s hard to say if he’s even in a shooting slump because he doesn’t shoot enough. He hasn’t shown that he should get more freedom to shoot, though.

Furkan Korkmaz: B-

Korkmaz’s ball handling has been important to have off the bench since the main ball handlers got injured. He has provided that while bouncing back from a rough 3-point shooting season, but not much else, especially on defense. The Sixers aren’t leaning on him for much — and for good reason — but he’s still good for the occasional highlight.

Doc Rivers: B

You know the saying by now: Rivers does his best coaching when his team doesn’t have stars/big expectations. Well, that fact of life has held true as when Sixers stars battled injuries. Philly posted its best record of the season as Harden and Maxey continue to recover.

With Rivers starting to lean more into Reed as the main backup big man, getting more going on offense with off-ball movement and helping unlock Embiid’s playmaking, he has done a fine job. He has also used zone defense way more, but the results are mixed. The savvy adjustments haven’t been there, though that was to be expected.