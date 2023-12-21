Joel Embiid is the reigning NBA MVP and the Sixers superstar is not going to let go of his award that easy.

Just as it has been over the last few seasons, the NBA MVP race is going to come down to multiple superstars. As it stands right now, the reigning winner is the betting favorite to retain his award as Sixers center Joel Embiid tops the FanDuel charts for MVP odds.

Embiid is riding a hot hand into the lead as he carries +175 odds. Nikola Jokic is not far behind with +300 odds before a slight drop to the rest of the pack.

2023-24 NBA MVP (odds per FanDuel)

Joel Embiid (+175)

Nikola Jokic (+300

Luka Doncic (+600)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+800

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+1000)

No player has been better than Embiid since Thanksgiving and his numbers are out of this world over his last 10 games. During that span, Embiid averaged 39.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 60 percent from the field. The Philadelphia 76ers are 9-1 in those games.

Those are beyond big numbers and are certainly up to an MVP standard. Embiid led the league in scoring in each of the last two seasons and again leads the pack as the new year approaches. He would become only the second center to lead the NBA in scoring in three consecutive seasons, joining Bob McAdoo.

Scouting the competition

It would be foolish to think that Embiid was going to run away with the award. Not only will Nikola Jokic give Embiid a run, but you can expect one more player to do so as well before the season is over.

Jokic, Doncic or Antetokounmpo could go on a scoring surge similar to Embiid's before the season is over. It is perhaps unfair to assume that Embiid can keep these numbers up through April. If he does though, there is no denying we'll have yet another back-to-back NBA MVP.

While there is still a lot of basketball left to be played, it's hard to argue against Embiid as it stands right now. The Sixers center leads the league in scoring and player efficiency rating and is fifth in rebounds.

Regardless of who you support, Joel Embiid is the clearcut favorite in the clubhouse for NBA MVP.