By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

The SK Gaming LoL roster is bringing in two LFL champions to bolster their team in the upcoming LEC 2023 season. Having a bigger budget allowed them more freedom in building their roster, and brought along two seasoned players in the top side to complement the duo from the LFL.

SK Gaming LoL LEC 2023 Roster

The roster has been confirmed via the official SK Gaming Roster Announcement.

Top Lane

Joel “Irrelevant” Scharoll is no stranger to the LEC, as he has already played as a member of Misfits Gaming. With the org making an exit from the league, SK Gaming took the chance to snag the German top laner. This tweet by Alejandro Gomis in October initially revealed that Irrelevant has already reached a verbal agreement with SK, and that the org’s bigger budget is what allowed them this acquisition.

Janik “JNX” Bartels, SK’s previous toplaner, remains in the org as a player for academy team, SK Gaming Prime.

Jungle

Mark “Markoon” van Woensel will be SK’s jungler for next year. He has played for Excel’s LEC team since June of 2021, just after playing for their academy roster. Excel made playoffs for the first time in its history in Spring this year, and they did it again in Summer. Meanwhile, SK Gaming failed to make both playoffs. Bolstering the top side of their team with seasoned players may just be what they needed.

He will be taking the place of Erberk “Gilius” Demir. Gilius’ destination is still currently unknown, but he’s still signed to SK as of the time of writing.

Mid Lane

Daniel “Sertuss” Gamani is the one gear in the SK machine that isn’t changing. According to the Global Contract Database, his contract with the org is until after the 2023 season, so we can expect more of Sertuss in the coming splits. He started playing for SK in 2022 Spring, when he was acquired from Misfits’ Academy team Misfits Premier.

Bot Lane

Thomas “Exakick” Foucou is being acquired from LDLC OL to be SK Gaming’s AD Carry for the coming season. As if to offset the seasoned top side, Exakick is being brought up from the LFL by SK to play in the LEC for the first time. That being said, it’s not as if he’s completely inexperienced – he and his LDLC OL squad were the LFL 2022 Spring and Summer champions, both times beating BDS Academy for the title.

It seems SK Gaming fought hard for this player, as according to LEC Wooloo, at least three other organizations were interested in Exakick. Fnatic, Team Vitality, and MAD Lions were all eyeing the player, but it seems he’ll be playing under the SK banner for this coming season.

Jean “Jezu” Massol, SK’s bot laner the past two years, landed a spot on Team GO, a team on the French League.

Support

Coming along for the ride is Mads “Doss” Schwartz, former LDLC OL support. After all, if it’s not broken, there’s no need to mess with it further. Doss was Exakick’s partner this past year, and the synergy built between the duo was something that SK did not want to disturb, it seems. Unlike his lane partner, however, Doss has previously played in the LEC, both under SK Gaming and Misfits.

Doss will be taking the spot of Erik “Treatz” Wessén. According to the GCD, Treatz’ contract with SK ends after the 2023 season, so it may be possible that he either share the spot with Doss or play for SK Gaming Prime, SK’s academy team.