Earlier this week, controversial sports analyst Skip Bayless debuted his new-look version of FS1's Undisputed with a rotation of new cohosts, including former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson. Also joining Bayless were NFL greats Richard Sherman and Michael Irving on the Undisputed panel.

However, it appears that things are not the same anymore following the departure of Bayless's old cohost, another NFL Hall-of-Famer in Shannon Sharpe.

In a new data collection assembled by Front Office Sports, Undisputed‘s ratings were revealed to be tanking when compared to its biggest sports debate show rival, ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

The viewership for Undisputed is rapidly dwindling, per @FOS pic.twitter.com/zfA9gTs7sV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 1, 2023

The nice folks over on social media were quick to mock Bayless, with some likening him to NBA player Chris Paul, with the insinuation being that both are past their primes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

skip bayless in 2023 pic.twitter.com/SmqRckskI6 — cavan (@sincerelycavan) September 1, 2023

Sharpe departed Undisputed earlier this summer and will be joining Smith at First Take this fall to discuss NFL-related topics.

Meanwhile, things are looking dire for the 71-year-old Bayless. Long considered the architect of the current “everyone yelling at each other” format of sports talk debate shows, Bayless was actually the one who helped introduce Stephen A. Smith to a national audience during their time on First Take together several years ago.

Bayless left ESPN to form Undisputed in 2016, bringing Sharpe along with him. The outspoken, LeBron James-hating Bayless had been on a hiatus ever since Sharpe's departure but recently announced Undisputed‘s return, with a rotation of cohosts joining him for debates as opposed to just one main sidekick.

However, if these ratings are any indication, it seems that viewers aren't loving the new format. Or perhaps Shannon Sharpe brought more value to the table than Bayless had calculated.

In any case, this certainly isn't the relaunch that FS1 execs were envisioning.