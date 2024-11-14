Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe were partners on Undisputed for seven years, but it came to an end when Sharpe left the company. It looked like the writing was on the wall when there seemed to be tension between Bayless and Sharpe at times during the show, and it was obvious there needed to be a change.

Sharpe is now on First Take with Stephen A. Smith, and Bayless recently shared his thoughts on All the Smoke about the breakup between he and Sharpe.

“I just have one huge regret. We weren’t as close as Stephen A and I were close but I just wanted us to finish together on time. Over the last year or so I would watch what you guys have done here, I would watch what has happened to me on Twitter now X,” Bayless said. “I would watch what happens to my videos and I would say, the audience is starting to erode on linear TV shows, it’s here. You guys were ahead of that curve and then right on time on that curve. Now I want to chase you guys, I want to do this because I saw it for about a year. But I wanted Shannon and I, because I saw his podcast start to take hold when he was at FOX, I wanted us to finish together.”

Skip Bayless says he was blindsided by Shannon Sharpe leaving

Apparently, it seems as if Skip Bayless alluded to something happening between Shannon Sharpe and Fs1 that led to him leaving, instead of their tension amongst one another.

“As God is my witness, I’m not sure what happened upstairs but it all fell apart and he got pushed out,” Bayless said. “I was blindsided and dumbfounded by that and don’t like it to this day. I’m not a regrets guy, I don’t look back and think, oh if only, but that was one where it was just wrong. That’s not how I envisioned it because our contracts were concurrent so I knew when mine was up I wanted to go my separate way but I wanted us to end the way it should’ve ended because man we had 7 really good years.”

Undisputed was one of the top shows next to First Take when Sharpe and Bayless were together, but since then, it's taken a dip in viewership. Bayless will still be able to find success in whatever he does, but what he and Sharpe had will not be forgotten.