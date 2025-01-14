Skip Bayless is siding with Lil Wayne and believes the NOLA native should have been chosen as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime performer.

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. It was no secret that Wayne wanted to perform to represent his home city and Bayless is in agreement.

“Sorry, Lil Wayne should obviously be the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans,” Bayless tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 12).

Several fans responded to Bayless asking him to worry about his current lawsuit.

“Weird case???? Still around???” a fan wrote quoting Kendrick's lyrics to “Not Like Us.”

“Sorry you should obviously not have offered 1.5 mil,” another fan commented on his tweet referencing the alleged money he offered the hairstylist who is suing FOX, himself, and Joy Taylor, for sex.

“But he’s not so your old tail should move on,” one fan responded urging him to let the debate rest. “If someone doesn’t select or choose you, THEY JUST DON’T. Stop with the woulda coulda and accept reality. THEY DID NOT CHOOSE LIL WAYNE.”

However, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the 2025 Super Bowl performer. The Los Angeles native spoke about how he is a fan of Wayne.

“I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” Dot raps on “wacced murals” off of his latest project GNX.

“That was my first time hearing it,” Wayne told Bayless. “I think he's a fan, like I'm a fan of his music … He saw with everybody else. He saw how much it meant to me, I think that's all he means.”

He added, “He didn't let me down. It ain't like he can control it or nothing.”

Lil Wayne Speaks On Super Bowl “Snub”

Wayne spoke up about how much not being chosen hurt him shortly after the Kendrick announcement went through.

“That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot,” he said at the time. “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

Not only is Wayne disappointed in not being chosen for the Super Bowl, but he is also a huge NFL fan. In 2021, he created the Green Bay Packers theme song, “Green and Yellow.”

In the song he references the team's colors, “Once a Packer, always a Packer/ Like Shakur, call me ‘two-pack’/ I’m green and yellow.”