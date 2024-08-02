Attendees at Chicago’s iconic music festival, Lollapalooza, got to bear witness to an exciting moment as Chicago Sky star Angel Reese joined rapper Megan Thee Stallion on stage on Thursday. The unexpected appearance by the WNBA rookie was met with roaring applause from the audience, marking one of the festival's most memorable highlights.

Megan Thee Stallion, one of the headliners of the festival, was wrapping up a performance when Reese emerged from backstage. The Houston rapper was visibly surprised and delighted as Reese, a forward for the Sky, approached her. The two shared a hug in a video shared widely on social media and took a selfie.

Reese, who has previously expressed her admiration for Megan Thee Stallion, later tweeted a message that encapsulated the moment perfectly: “my twinnnnn”. The tweet, featuring a video clip of their interaction, quickly went viral, garnering over a million views.

This isn't the first time the paths of these two stars have crossed. Megan Thee Stallion had previously twerked with Reese during a concert in Chicago back in May. Reese's admiration for the rapper is well-known, and the feeling appears to be mutual. During the Lollapalooza performance, Megan Thee Stallion could be heard exclaiming, “I can't believe it,” per TMZ, as she hugged Reese, much to the delight of the fans.

Megan has previously mentioned wanting to channel her inner Reese with a basketball court at her music studio, hinting at the possibility of some one-on-one basketball lessons.

Reese's onstage appearance comes during a break in the WNBA season. The 6-foot-3 forward, who was the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has been enjoying her time in Chicago. Averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game, she has quickly become a fan favorite in her new home city. Reese has expressed her appreciation for the support she has received from Chicago fans since moving from Baton Rouge, where she played for LSU.