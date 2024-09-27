The Chicago Sky's decision to fire head coach Teresa Weatherspoon confounded and disappointed fans everywhere. Perhaps no one took the news harder than her star pupil, Angel Reese.

Reese was quick to praise Weatherspoon following her firing, saying she was “heartbroken” to see the “only person that believed in me” let go by the Sky. Being able to lean on Weatherspoon, a former WNBA superstar, while she got her own career started and dealt with heinous treatment from many fans along the way was crucial to her.

Reese continued to show support for her now-former coach with a few posts to her Instagram story. The Rookie of the Year candidate mentioned throughout her debut season how great of a bond she had with Weatherspoon and what the coach did to help her develop. Her teammate, Chennedy Carter, also voiced her appreciation for T-Spoon.

Angel Reese disappointed in Sky's decision to fire Teresa Weatherspoon

The Sky parting ways with Witherspoon after one season doesn’t make any sense.

Chicago was not set up for success in 2024, which was made especially clear with the mid-season trade of starting guard Marina Mabrey. Still, they ended with a record of 13-27 that got them close to the playoffs despite injuries to Reese near the end of the season and Kamilla Cardoso at the start of the season. Plus, center Elizabeth Williams, who made the All-Defensive Second Team last season, played just nine games in this one.

After winning the WNBA Finals in 2021, the Sky decided to take a step back last offseason, prioritizing youth and letting veteran players head to new teams. Whatever reasons the franchise had to fire Weatherspoon, it would make absolutely no sense to do it based on the performance of the team.

With a young core of Reese, Cardoso and Carter and a top-four pick, the Sky are still in a solid place. But now they have to find a new coach to develop the talent put in place.