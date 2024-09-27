The Chicago Sky shocked the WNBA world with the news that they had fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon on Thursday. Weatherspoon had been at the helm for only one season. Following news of the firing, Sky rookie star Angel Reese took to social media with an emotional reaction to the decision.

“I’m heartbroken. I’m literally lost for words knowing that this woman meant so much to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black woman in sports when nobody believes in you,” Reese posted on social media.

“You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life,” Reese continued. “We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I’ll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but I’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason and season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon.”

The Sky fired Teresa Weatherspoon after a season in which they finished 13-27 and out of the playoffs. But what can’t be overlooked is the development from both Sky rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso and the resurgence of Chennedy Carter.

The Sky were in the playoff picture up until the final days of the regular season. They suffered a major loss when Reese went down with a season-ending injury. But up to that point, she had been in contention for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award.

The team will now look for a new head coach with two of the top rising players in the game in Reese and Cardoso on the roster.