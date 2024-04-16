The 2024 WNBA draft reached a conclusion on Monday night and as expected, this year's NCAA stars headlined the event. The Chicago Sky were able to land two of these highly-touted players, namely, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. LSU's fiery power forward was selected seventh overall while South Carolina's dominant center was the third-overall pick. Following her selection, Reese expressed excitement about playing alongside Cardoso.
“I'm just so excited,” Reese said in an interview, per WNBA's official X account. “I get to play with Kamilla. I've been playing against her since high school. So I'm excited to play with Kamilla.”
Reese and Cardoso will be joining a Chicago team that's coached by none other than Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon. A former player known for her defense, Weatherspoon will be mentoring two young stars who also boast exceptional defensive capabilities. Both Reese and Cardoso have shown how they can disrupt offenses in the paint, and they'll surely be a good fit for Weatherspoon's squad.
“T-Spoon (Weatherspoon) is amazing and she's done some great things and I'm excited to be coached by her,” Reese added.
Kamilla Cardoso herself seems to be enthusiastic about being in a frontcourt with Reese. Knowing how both players have a knack for crashing the boards, the 6-foot-7 center made a bold statement that could also serve as a forecast of what's to come.
“Nobody's gonna get rebounds on us,” Kardoso said.
Angel Reese starts a new chapter amid all the noise
As for Angel Reese, it's been quite a journey, looking back at her last two years in college. Prior to the 2022-23 season, Reese transferred from Maryland to LSU — the program that would ultimately put her in the spotlight. LSU had a dominant run that year. Led by their prized transferee, the Tigers won the 2023 National Championship at the expense of Iowa and Caitlin Clark.
Following their title victory, a rivalry was painted between LSU and Iowa, particularly centering around Reese and Clark. Of course, in every rivalry, there will be fans, but at the same time, players will have their share of bashers. In the aftermath of the teams' long-awaited rematch during this year's Elite Eight, the LSU forward was visibly in tears, talking about what she had to endure from her haters ever since winning the title.
“I just try to stay strong… I've been attacked so many times. Death threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened… I'm still human. All this has happened since I won the national championship and I haven't been happy since then,” Reese said, per ClutchPoints' Rexwell Villas.
Despite it all, she's made it to the big league. Finishing her final NCAA game with 17 points and 20 rebounds, Reese's performance further signifies why she's a top prospect. A double-double machine, she averaged 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds throughout her four years in college.
It remains to be seen how she'll perform in the pros, but knowing her defensive tenacity and rebounding prowess, there's a great chance that she'll silence the naysayers for good.