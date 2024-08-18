The Chicago Sky are thrilled that they drafted Angel Reese in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese has made a huge impact on the Sky in year one, becoming adept at logging double-doubles in her rookie season. She is also close to absolutely crushing a few other WNBA records if she can keep her current pace throughout the rest of the regular season.

According to StatMamba on X, formerly Twitter, Angel Reese is within striking distance of multiple WNBA rebound records. Reese currently has 312 rebounds with 14 games left in the regular season. If Reese gets 87 rebounds, which would be 6.2 rebounds per game, she will break the WNBA rookie rebound record. If she gets five additional rebounds, she will break the WNBA single-season rebound record for any player.

Reese already holds the rookie rebounds per game record. She will chase Tina Charles' 2010 rookie season (398 rebounds) and Sylvia Fowles' 2018 season (404 rebounds) throughout the final month of the regular season.

Angel Reese has averaged 12.0 rebounds per game in her rookie season, so it seems very likely that she'll coast past both records.

Can the Chicago Sky make the 2024 WNBA playoffs?

The Sky have been up-and-down the entire 2024 season.

Chicago has experienced a mixture of positives and negatives. Angel Reese has been a rookie sensation. She has drawn attention to the team off the court and has been a monster in the paint while playing. She is one player that the Sky can definitely build around in the future.

The continued development of fellow first-round rookie Camilla Cardoso is another positive. As is the incredible play of Chennedy Carter.

However, the Sky are on the periphery of making the playoffs. Chicago is currently ranked eighth in the WNBA, which would give them the final playoff spot. They hold a three-game lead over the Atlanta Dream, which they would need to maintain throughout the final month of the regular season.

Chicago has also showed signs that they are not interested in competing in 2024. The primary evidence for this is the blockbuster Marina Mabrey trade with the Connecticut Sun. Mabrey was a key player in Chicago's starting lineup. They did get a nice haul in return for her, but that will only help them in the future.

Thankfully, it seems more likely than not that Chicago actually does make the playoffs in 2024. According to ESPN's WNBA Basketball Power Index 2024, the Sky have a 78.4% chance to make the playoffs, while the Atlanta Dream only have a 32% chance.

We can't wait to see the Sky close out the regular season on a hot streak and make it to the playoffs!