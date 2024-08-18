Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese continues to garner a lot of love and respect this WNBA season. Reese is sharing some video of her latest interaction with fans. Following a win for Chicago over the Los Angeles Sparks Saturday, Reese met up with NBA star Kyrie Irving and his daughter in the tunnel.

Irving was waiting in the tunnel at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles following the game. It appears Irving is a fan of the team, as he stood in the tunnel with his daughter Azurie to shake hands with Sky players. Reese and the club defeated the Sparks by a 90-86 score on Saturday. Reese finished the game with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Her Chicago team is now 11-15 on the season.

Angel Reese is bringing new attention to the WNBA this season

Reese is making her case that she may be the new face of the WNBA. She's a leading candidate for the league's Rookie of the Year award, after posting a series of double-doubles this season. Reese, along with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, have helped the WNBA post historic television ratings this year.

The Sky rookie is also getting much attention off the court. She went viral again on Saturday before the Sparks game, turning a lot of heads with her stunning black pre-game outfit. Reese is building a fashion brand, showcasing new shoes at nearly every contest. She appeared at the Met Gala in New York City earlier this year, an event that brings out the most famous celebrities in the country. Even her love life is the subject of much attention in the press.

None of those things however take away from her basketball prowess. In her rookie season, Reese is averaging 13 points and 12 rebounds a game for the Sky. She leads the squad in rebounds and steals, and is third on the club in scoring. She is also on track to break some league records, including the WNBA single-season rebounding mark.

One thing she may not be able to do is lead her team to the postseason. Chicago is 11-15, and fourth in the Eastern Conference. The club's mark is good for eighth overall in the WNBA this season. Chicago needs to get on a winning streak to earn a playoff spot this year, so Reese will need to keep up the production.

The Sky are back in action on Sunday, against the Phoenix Mercury.