With the 2024 U.S. presidential election set for Tuesday, WNBA Chicago Sky star Angel Reese took to social media to encourage civic engagement. In a simple tweet on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 4, Reese wrote, “please VOTE,” addressing her more than 671,000 followers. The post made a mark, collecting over half a million views, along with thousands of likes and retweets.

Reese’s appeal comes as Americans prepare to cast their votes in a high-stakes election, where issues like the economy, healthcare, climate change and education have driven heated debates. By encouraging her followers to vote, Reese joins a growing number of athletes and public figures using their platforms to promote voter participation. In recent years, figures from across the sports world have increasingly spoken out on social and political issues, urging fans to exercise their right to vote as a way to influence change.

The 2024 election cycle has seen several other prominent athletes encouraging voter turnout, recognizing the influence they have over millions of fans. NBA star LeBron James, known for his advocacy work with the voting rights group “More Than A Vote,” has consistently pushed for higher turnout, especially among young and minority voters. Tennis champion Coco Gauff has also voiced support for voting, emphasizing the power of young people to shape the nation’s future.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to the youth and the community being outspoken,” Gauff said at this year’s Italian Open in May, as reported by Andrew Dampf of the Associated Press. “So I encourage everyone to vote, and use your voice regardless of who you vote for. There’s no point in complaining (about) the political climate of the world if you don’t exercise your right to vote.”

The election has generated significant attention, with early voting numbers showing high turnout in several states. Experts suggest that this election could see one of the largest voter turnouts in recent history, mirroring the surge seen in the 2020 election. Key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona are expected to play a decisive role, adding to the urgency surrounding voting.