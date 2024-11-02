If Kamala Harris were to win the race for president of the United States on Election Night, she’ll do so with Howard University as her backdrop. The Harris-Walz campaign has already announced that Howard University would be the election night headquarters of the campaign. But, per reporting by Slate Senior Writer Mark Joseph Stern, Harris would give her victory speech on the Yard of her alma mater if she was declared the winner on Tuesday.

“Preparation well underway at Howard for Kamala Harris’ election night event! The Yard will reportedly be the site of her victory speech if she’s declared the winner on Election Day,” Stern said in an X post on Saturday afternoon.

The moment, if it were to happen, would be full circle for Harris. She attend Howard University and received a degree in political science and economics from from the institution in 1986. In addition to joining Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and being a member of the debate team, she was a first-year delegate on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Council during her time at Howard.

Harris often talks about how her political career has been impacted by attending an HBCU. She even wrote a letter to the Howard University community in honor of the institution’s 100th Homecoming Celebration in October touting the Biden-Harris administration’s work to uplift HBCUs and how Howard aided in her personal development.

“HBCU homecomings have long been a source of strength and celebration. I have so many fond memories as a student at ‘The Mecca,’ and I recognize that my time at Howard shaped me into the person I am today,” she said in a portion of the letter, published exclusively to the school’s newspaper The Hilltop.

Kamala Harris ended the letter by saying, “I am proud to be an alumna of Howard University, and I send you all my best wishes for a wonderful homecoming celebration.”

HBCUs have been a mainstay in Harris’s time in politics, particularly her time as Vice President. Harris has visited multiple HBCUs during her tenure as Vice President. She served as the commencement speaker at Tennessee State University’s Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony, and in Fall 2022, she was the keynote speaker at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation

Harris also visited Hampton University, North Carolina A&T, and the AUC in Fall 2023 during her Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour about reproductive rights. After becoming the Democratic nominee for president, she penned a letter to HBCU students.

the Harris-Walz campaign announced that it was considering Howard as a possible election night headquarters. Harris acquired President Joe Biden’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware after he dropped out of the presidential race on July 21st. Wilmington is Biden’s hometown. The campaign looked to change locations as Harris didn’t feel comfortable spending election night there as she is from California.

The decision on Howard University as the location of her election headquarters and the venue for her potential victory speech is pivotal. It would give a huge international platform to the institution in a history-making moment, as Harris would be the first HBCU graduate to hold the office of the President of the United States if elected. But, the Harris-Walz team has contingency plans in place if the election stretches beyond Tuesday.