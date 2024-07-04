The Chicago Sky have several stout offensive contributors, but few are like fourth-year guard Chennedy Carter. Carter is shifty, athletic, and hard to stop when she drives to the basket. Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon puts Carter in a class of her own, but she compared her abilities to some interesting names including former Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

“I really just look at her as Chennedy. I don't really compare a lot. She has her own way of playing the game, her own style. She's probably taken a lot from certain players which is great because we all do. You find things great players do, you take it and run with it. She has a little bit of [Allen] Iverson in there, a little Kyrie [Irving]. But I look at her at Chennedy Carter who's creating her own way,” Teresa Weatherspoon said before Tuesday's Atlanta Dream game.

Allen Iverson and Kyrie Irving are two of the most skilled ballhandlers to play the game. They are known for their ability to quickly change directions and catch defenders off guard with killer crossovers. Iverson retired in 2013, but Irving is still going strong with the Mavericks. He helped his team to a 2024 NBA Finals runner-up finish. Despite being 32, Irving remains a major ballhandling threat for the Mavericks.

Likewise, Sky fans know that Chennedy Carter has a lethal crossover of her own. She makes slashes to the rim look effortless and seems to constantly get the opposition off balance with her tight handle.

Carter has been a huge offensive weapon for Chicago through the first part of the 2024 season. Through 18 games, she leads the Sky scoring with 15.8 points per contest. She is just as threatening on the defensive side, as Carter averages a career-high 1.2 steals per game.

The talented guard further revealed the competitive mindset that has allowed her to make an impact for the Sky down the stretch.

Chennedy Carter's mindset amid ascent with Sky

Carter helped the Sky rally in the fourth quarter to beat the Dream 85-77 on Tuesday night. She ended with a team-high 26 points. Carter revealed that winning is what drives her performance.

“I think it's just my competitive nature. It just started to come out. I really want to win, and I know that I can do valuable things to put this team in a position to win,” Carter said after the victory. “So I'm just trusting myself a little bit more and getting out of my shell. I know that this team has my back. Over the course of the games, I get more comfortable, and I think that's what we're starting to see.”

Furthermore, Carter believes the team's growing relationship with her is allowing her to be the best version of herself.

“Chicago allows me to be me. They love me for who I am, and they took time to get to know me outside of just basketball. So I think that brings out my best self,” Carter added.

Carter said she has matured since her early WNBA days with the Atlanta Dream, where she faced challenges including a suspension from the team. However, she appears to be in a better state, and her performance on the court is evidence of that. Hopefully, Carter can continue her momentum and help Chicago stay in the playoff race.