Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields is being traded to the Dallas Wings, according to a Friday tweet from ESPN Women’s Hoops.

A multi-team trade is close to being finalized to send DeShields to the Wings and guard Marina Mabrey to the Chicago Sky, wrote Just Women’s Sports analyst Rachel Galligan in a Friday tweet. The deal was expected to become a four-team trade.

DeShields averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 30 games played for the Mercury last season, according to Basketball Reference. She spent the four seasons before with the Sky, winning a ring with Chicago in the team’s 2021 run and earning an All-Star selection in 2019.

Diamond DeShields recently earned a spot in the 2023 NBA celebrity All-Star game along with Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale. DeShields will play with St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols, Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith and WWE Superstar Michael “The Miz” Mizanin in the celebrity game.

Mabrey averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wings in the 2022 season. The former Notre Dame guard started in 32 of the 34 games she played for the Wings last season, averaging 28 minutes per game as she played alongside Ogunbowale, six year Dallas guard Allisha Gray and now-Sky forward Isabelle Harrison.

The Wings pulled off a trade that sent Gray to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the 3rd-overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft and a 2025 first-round pick.

Selected 19th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019 WNBA draft, Mabrey spent three years with the Wings after she was traded from the Sparks in 2020 for a 2021 second-round pick, where she played in a total of 85 games and started in 52. Dallas made the WNBA playoffs in two of Mabrey’s three seasons with the squad, falling in the first round to an eventual champion in the Sky and a Finals contender in the Connecticut Sun in 2021 and 2022, respectively.