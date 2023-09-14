Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper was brutally honest following the Sky's 87-59 Game 1 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday.

“I don't think we were disciplined in our offense,” Copper said, via ESPN's Michael Voepel and Alexa Philippou. “We let them disrupt us and kind of rattle us a little bit. I need to wait for screens, demand some screens and make plays for my teammates, because that will also open things up for me.

“We have to approach next game not thinking about the last one. Letting this one go. We don't want to come out and make the same mistakes.”

Copper, a three-time All-Star and former WNBA champion, finished the night with 15 points and five rebounds. She would be the only Sky player to record double-digit points. Guard Courtney Williams and center Elizabeth Williams brought down 11 and 10 rebounds in the matchup at T-Mobile Arena, respectively. Guard Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 20 points and seven assists. Las Vegas center Kiah Stokes recorded 15 rebounds, while forward A'ja Wilson blocked four shots.

The Sky first clinched their spot in the playoffs when they defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Wintrust Arena last Friday. They had won six of their previous eight games, going on a three-game win streak to cap off the regular season before facing the Aces in the playoffs. Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 20 points in the win over Minnesota as she hit seven of her 18 shot attempts.

The Lynx faced the Connecticut Sun in their first game of the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Minnesota guard Kayla McBride and forward Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 16 and 14 points in the Game 1 loss, respectively. Sun forward Alyssa Thomas finished the night with 15 points, 10 assists and five steals.

The Sky will tip off against the Aces at 2 p.m. CDT on Sunday in Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will be broadcast on ABC.