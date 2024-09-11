ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Mystics take on the Chicago Sky. Our WNBA odds series has our Mystics-Sky prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mystics Sky.

The Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky play the most important game on the WNBA slate on Wednesday. The Atlanta Dream lost on Tuesday, falling 1.5 games behind Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot in the league. Chicago leads Atlanta by 1.5 games and Washington by two games. The Sky have five games left in the regular season. Atlanta has four. Washington has five. You can do the math and realize that if Chicago wins this game, Washington is cooked and the Sky will take a huge step toward the postseason. If the Sky win, they will lead Washington by three games with just four left to play. That means any combination of one Chicago win and one Washington loss would eliminate the Mystics. This is a must-win for Washington. The Mystics don't have any margin for error.

If Chicago can go up two games over Atlanta with four to play, the Dream would realistically need to win at least three games just to have a chance of overtaking the Sky. If Atlanta won just two of its last four games, Chicago would have to lose all four of its remaining games to create a tie in the standings.

If, on the other hand, Washington beats Chicago, the Sky would lead the Mystics and Dream by just one game with four left. Everything would be in play heading into the last week of the regular season, which ends on Sept. 19.

The stakes are high. Let's see if Chicago can finish the job or if the playoff race becomes wide open heading into the final four games of the regular season.

Here are the Mystics-Sky WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Sky Odds

Washington Mystics: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +104

Chicago Sky: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 160.5 (-112)

Under: 160.5 (-108)

How To Watch Mystics vs Sky

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports, Marquee Sports, WNBA League Pass

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago is missing Angel Reese, who is out for the rest of the season. Washington has played better basketball than Chicago over the past 10 games, going 5-5 compared to Chicago's 3-7 mark. Washington's urgency and desperation are powerful intangible components in a hugely important game.

Noteworthy is that on Monday night, the line was Chicago -3.5. That line has moved two whole points in Washington's direction. The more you think about this game, the more it makes sense that Washington should win outright.

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago played a great game on Sunday against Dallas, winning comfortably without Angel Reese. Not having Reese isn't as big a loss as you might think for the Sky. Their offense flowed well and they finished more plays at the offensive end of the floor. This can work to Chicago's advantage.

Final Mystics-Sky Prediction & Pick

The urgent need for Washington to win this game, combined with the absence of Angel Reese for Chicago, makes the Mystics a good pick. It's true that Chicago beat Dallas on Sunday, but Dallas is not as good as Washington. Reese isn't a great offensive player, but her rebounding and defense do matter. Washington will take advantage of Reese's absence. Take Washington.

Final Mystics-Sky Prediction & Pick: Mystics moneyline