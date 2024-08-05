DEERFIELD, IL — The Chicago Sky are wasting no time building momentum during the WNBA's Olympic Break. The Sky got back to work on August 1, the first practice that former Connecticut Sun guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson were available for. Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon spoke about how the first three days back after the hiatus have been for Chicago, noting a keen “energy” she has seen.

“Our last three practices have been absolutely enthusiastic,” Weatherspoon said after practice on Saturday. “The energy, the effort, the attention to details has been everything we as a staff have been looking for. Our team went and did some things over the break, kept themselves conditioned, and brought that energy back here to build momentum down the stretch of the season.”

The Sky were working hard on both sides of the ball during the week, sharpening themselves for the second half of the season. Frontcourt rookie Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso looked nimble on their feet, and starting guard Chennedy Carter looked as fresh as ever on the offensive end. One of the most positive things that occurred was the activity of Elizabeth Williams.

Williams suffered a devastating knee injury that required surgery in June. However, she was spotted taking a few light throws at the end of Thursday's practice:

In addition to Williams' growing recovery, new guard arrival Moriah Jefferson said her ankle is feeling better. She is not yet cleared for contact though.

Sky ready to show what they can do during second half of 2024 WNBA season

Chicago desperately needs to hang on to their eighth-place league standing or climb higher to make the WNBA Playoffs. The Indiana Fever sit in seventh place with just one more win than the Sky. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream sit three wins back in ninth place. Outside of the two teams closest to Chicago, they must worry about the hungry Dallas Wings.

The Wings possess an MVP candidate in Arike Ogunbowale, but one of their most prized contributors is set to make a return from injury. Star forward Satou Sabally spent the season's first half recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery; however, she suited up for Team Germany in the 2024 Olympics.

Through the first two games of competition, Sabally averaged a whopping 25.0 points per game. Her stellar showing in the Olympics means trouble for other WNBA teams if she maintains her production once she returns to the Wings.

It will be interesting to how Teresa Weatherspoon and the Sky handle the intense competition as they continue building momentum during the break.