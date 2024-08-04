Satou Sabally looks like she is in mid-season form despite not playing a single game during the 2024 WNBA season up to this point. Sabally was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery before the Olympic break. She is currently playing for Team Germany at the Olympics and is expected to return to the Dallas Wings rotation following the break. And Sabally is playing at a high level so far with Team Germany.

Team Germany was defeated 87-68 on Sunday. Yet, Sabally recorded 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the game. She entered the contest averaging 25 points per outing. Her impressive overall performance at the Olympics has sparked no shortage of reactions from fans.

Satou Sabally's Olympics performance has fans hyped for her Wings return

Sabally has been one of the best players at the Olympics so far. Fans and media members are unquestionably taking notice.

“Finally finished this Germany USA game. Jackie Young is my game MVP & needs more minutes. What Napheesa Collier is doing on defense at her size should be celebrated more. Germany will be a medal contender in 2-3 yrs I look forward to Satou Sabally coming back,” Zena Keita of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Man, it’s so nice to see Satou Sabally play basketball again. Her game is so smooth,” freelance basketball writer and WNBA host Jordan Robinson added.

“unfortunately germany lost today, but it feels so good to see @satou_sabally back on the court, even tho it’s been a few games, it still fells really good,” one fan wrote.

“Satou!!! How lucky are we to have her back for the rest of the season?!?” another fan added.

What Sabally has accomplished at the Olympics is incredible. Many people around the basketball world wondered how Sabally would play after missing a significant amount of time. However, Sabally is seemingly ready to return and make an immediate impact for the Wings.