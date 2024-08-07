DEERFIELD, IL — Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon is no stranger to professional basketball leadership. She served as the New York Liberty's Director of Player and Franchise Development from 2015 to 2019 and was also an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans from 2019 to 2023. Now at the helm of the Sky's on-the-court operations, Weatherspoon has a special way of connecting with her players.

It is no secret why Teresa Weatherspoon is considered a “players coach.” After all, she was a five-time All-Star with the Liberty. She understands what players go through at the highest levels. But what is more impressive about Weatherspoon is her emphasis on knowing players as people first and letting the rest follow.

Weatherspoon gave an insightful response when asked what leadership style is most effective to get the most out of her players:

“You just love them, get to know them,” Weatherspoon said after Sky practice on Saturday. “I'm just me. I'm going to get to know every player. I'm going to have a relationship with every player. I'm going to know what makes them go. I'm going to know what their why is, and I'm going to hold you to your why and the expectations that are upon them. But behind the expectations, there's a demand.”

Why Teresa Weatherspoon is a fitting leader for the Sky

Weatherspoon further explained that to get the best out of a player in a team setting, it is important to know them on an individual level.

“That leadership piece is getting to know each person for who they are, and you lead them in the direction they need to be led and bring into a team setting, and you go from there,” Weatherspoon said.

Her response makes sense. For the whole to be complete, the parts have to function to be a part of that whole. That is exactly what Weatherspoon is working to achieve with the Sky.

With so many new members on the 2024 squad, it is important to have individuals functioning well for the team to be effective. For example, Angel Reese joined Chicago in April of 2024. She had to learn a new system and adapt to a new environment. It has been essential for Weatherspoon to allow Reese to use her strengths of rebounding and inside scoring, rather than trying to force her to play a different way. The result is Reese has found her role on the team and others can play theirs knowing what Reese brings to the court.

From the Liberty to the Pelicans and everything in between, it will exciting to continue to watch Teresa Weatherspoon grow and lead this young Sky team.