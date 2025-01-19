WNBA Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, one of the high-profile players in the newly launched Unrivaled basketball league, described the experience as transformative for women’s basketball. Reese praised the league’s player-first approach, amenities and vision during a recent interview ahead of the league’s opening day on Jan. 18, calling it “a breath of fresh air.”

“This is what women deserve, waking up every day and just not having to worry about anything,” Reese said, as reported by USA Today’s Safid Deen. “I come in here. I get breakfast. I get treatment. I can come in and get in the gym anytime. … I just have everything here that I need, and everybody has everything here we need.”

Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, kicked off Friday in South Florida with six teams and 36 players. The league aims to challenge traditional norms in women’s sports by providing higher salaries, equity opportunities and premium facilities.

“There’s such an explosion in women’s sports right now, and it kinda felt like everyone was profiting instead of the women in the sport,” Collier said during an interview Tuesday on TNT. “Something we knew from the very beginning is we wanted to give equity to every player that played so we can start to grow that generational wealth and start to pay these players what we think we deserve.”

Players have access to two meals a day, a state-of-the-art gym, child care, treatment rooms and even a Sephora-branded makeup area for media appearances. Reese shared her excitement about the comprehensive support system, noting how it enhances the player experience.

“We get to work out, use the weight room, create new bonds, get massages, use the sauna —it’s all here,” Reese said.

Unrivaled’s compensation structure is another groundbreaking aspect of the league. Players can earn up to $222,000 for the nine-week season, with opportunities for equity shares based on their WNBA accolades. Unrivaled has already secured $35 million in funding from prominent investors, including Carmelo Anthony, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan and Coco Gauff.

Reese, alongside other players, views Unrivaled as a step forward in closing the gender gap in sports. She expressed hope that the league’s model could influence future collective bargaining agreements in the WNBA.

“Who doesn’t want to be in Unrivaled?” Reese said.

Unrivaled games are set to air on TNT, TruTV and Max.