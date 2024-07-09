DEERFIELD, IL — The Chicago Sky got back to work at practice on Tuesday after their early-July three-game road trip. Angel Reese is coming off a historic week, earning several WNBA honors and breaking records left and right. Reese spoke about her desired “trademark”: her player reputation that will leave the rest of the league on high alert.

“A fierce competitor. I want be known [as someone who is] not going to let down,” Reese told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “Being able to talk to some of the vets, they say ‘You're super consistent. You come out everyday and play super hard,' and I want that to be a known trademark for me. I want it to be known expectations are high. Angel's going to come out [and] you can't take a play off… so being able to start that off early in my career as a rookie, I think that's important. And being able to have vets that recognize it: talking to Nneka [Ogwumike], talking to Skylar [Diggins-Smith]… it's great to have those connections.”

Reese amassed her 13th straight double-double against the Seattle Storm on July 7, breaking Candace Parker's WNBA record for most consecutive in league history. As the rookie forward mentioned, it takes supreme consistency to sustain such a high level of production. Yet, Reese is not deterred by the challenge. She embraces it, and she is grateful to have inspiring figures like Parker help her along the way.

“It's amazing… Candace Parker, the GOAT. She's been a great inspiration to me all my life. [I've been] watching her, even since she was at Tennessee. When I was younger, I wanted to go to Tennessee and play for Pat [Summitt]. And just being able to see her phenomenal career and her being a mom [is inspiring]… so I'm super grateful and super blessed,” Reese added.

Angel Reese notes key markers of Sky growth through WNBA season's start

Reese provided insight into one thing she learned about her team midway through the season that she did not know at the beginning.

“We fight,” Reese replied. “We fight until the end. I think sometimes we don't bring the fight until the end. I think just being able to be consistent throughout all four quarters is something that's going to be important for the second stretch. But I think we know who we have and who were are. And I think our chemistry continues to grow.”

Chicago started the year off strong but endured a cold streak that saw them lose four games in a row. Nevertheless, as Reese said, her team fought and improved their record to eight-place in the WNBA standings. Despite going up against greater experience, and arguably more talent, Chicago remains one of the grittiest teams in the league.

Angel Reese looks to continue her stout interior presence to help the Sky stay in the 2024 WNBA playoff picture. In addition to winning Rookie of the Month and being named a WNBA All-Star, Reese was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week (June 30-July 7).

Reese and Chicago are preparing for another tough matchup against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena on July 10.