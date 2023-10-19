Slay the Princess is a narrative-driven visual novel game. Here is everything you need to know about Slay the Princess, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Slay the Princess Release Date: October 20, 2023

Slay the Princess arrives on PC through Steam on October 20, 2023. The game was developed and self-published by Black Tabby Games.

Gameplay

Slay the Princess is a visual novel game with evolving meta-narrative plot lines. That means the multiple runs you can have in the game will always harken back to the decisions you’ve made in previous runs, with the game remembering the choices you’ve made and the endings you have already explored. As a visual novel, the game’s controls are simple: you press and click to interact with the environment to progress dialogue, read through text, and make decisions. The game’s narrator was voiced by Jonathan Sims, and the eponymous princess was voiced by Nichole Goodnight.

Story

You find yourself in front of the door of a lone cottage on a lonely night with a singular command: Slay the Princess and save everything in the world from her. You aren’t given much context to this, so you have to make a decision as you enter the door. Behind it, you find an unassuming princess. Will you slay her, or will you allow her to talk and explain to you what’s happening? Is knowledge about the context important? Is it worth the risk? Or is the voice telling you to slay the princess even to be trusted? Who will you trust more? The choice is yours, and you can make the choice over and over and over and over again…

