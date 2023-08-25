We're back with another prediction and pick for the opening stages of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. We turn out attention back towards Group F with the second matchup featuring Slovenia taking on Venezuela. Don't miss Luka Doncic in action! Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Slovenia-Venezuela prediction and pick.

Slovenia comes into their first game after a rough start in the first round of the FIBA Europe qualifiers and a pedestrian second round. They're held under a microscope each year with Luka Doncic on their squad, but they may have some troubles as they're sporting a younger lineup this time around. Look for them to make some noise in these opening group play matches.

Venezuela comes in after opening up their qualifiers at 5-1. They finished at 8-4 and had to work to preserve their spot in the World Cup. They were able to win their favored games by big margins and put up a respectable performance agains Team Canada. They're a veteran team and will look to provide some upsets as they rank 17 in FIBA standings.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Slovenia-Venezuela Odds

Slovenia: -21.5 (-113)

Venezuela: +21.5 (-113)

Over: 170.5 (-115)

Under: 170.5 (-111)

How to Watch Slovenia vs. Venezuela

Stream: Courtside 1891

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET/ 4:30 a.m. PT

Why Slovenia Will Cover The Spread

Slovenia comes into Group F as the odds-on favorites to advance over Venezuela, Cape Verde, and Georgia. They have the most talent on their lineup and they're obviously anchored by NBA superstar Luka Doncic. Doncic has played under the FIBA banner since he was a young boy, so he feels confident as ever each time he steps out repping his country of Slovenia. Look for them to come out hot in this game and make a statement from the opening whistle.

Many remember when Luka shined for Slovenia as they won EuroBasket in 2017. They'll have a number of those core players on this squad along with former NA talent that can help Luka carry the load. He's second all-time in international scoring with 48 PPG, so expect him to carry his team far into this tournament this year.

Why Venezuela Will Cover The Spread

Venezuela comes into this matchup as the oldest team on paper in the FIBA World Cup. They're highlighted by players like Michael Carrera and Nestor Colmenares. They have the most players over the age of 30 in the tournament and may of them have played in the international circuit most of their career. Experience is a massively underrated aspect of FIBA basketball and the Venezuelans are ready to prove that they have some trick up their sleeve.

To cover this spread, they'll have to lock up the perimeter and throw Doncic off his pick-and-roll opportunities. It'll be interesting to see how they use the double-team to trap Doncic beyond the arc. They'll have to be active on the defensive end and keep the pace of this game high. While they may not be able to score as easily as Slovenia, they could have a chance to run with them and contend for much of this game.

Final Slovenia-Venezuela Prediction & Pick

Slovenia is coming into this year's World Cup like a team on a mission and Luka Doncic is determined to once-again establish himself as the FIBA king. Venezuela could have some opportunities for wins against inexperienced teams, but they'll be severely outmatched by Doncic and Slovenia in this one. Let's take them to cover the spread.

Final Slovenia-Venezuela Prediction & Pick: Slovenia -21.5 (-113)