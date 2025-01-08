Following a College Football Playoff appearance by SMU football, they're growing their quarterback room with the latest transfer, Tyler Van Dyke, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. The former Miami (FL) and Wisconsin quarterback has had quite the college career. He has career totals of 7,900 passing yards and 58 touchdowns.

Van Dyke was the man with the Hurricanes, boasting a conference-high 65.8% completion percentage in the 2023 season. However, when he transferred to Wisconsin, he lost his starting job. Bradeyn Locke won the position but didn't have the best season. He had 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

That prompted Van Dyke to enter the portal. However, more of the same could happen with the Mustangs. They're rolling with sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings. He threw for 3,245 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also proved to be a dual-threat quarterback, making big runs in multiple games.

Will Tyler Van Dyke start for SMU football?

If Jennings stays, then it's likely a no-go. Despite the experience, Jennings helped SMU football secure a CFP spot. As a sophomore, that's very impressive. Furthermore, he'll have two years of eligibility left. Van Dyke only has one, after entering the transfer portal at the end of the 2023 season to Wisconsin.

Even backup Preston Stone sat behind Jennings all of 2024, before Stone hopped in the transfer portal. While there hasn't been a clear indication if Jennings will start, that might be the case. Still, having an experienced quarterback never hurts a program. If an injury occurs, Van Dyke has proven he's capable of running an offense.

Furthermore, Rhett Lashlee's offense has proven to be dynamic. They scored 36.5 points per game, which was the ninth-best in the country. If Van Dyke gets an opportunity, he could thrive more in Dallas, than anywhere else in his collegiate career. However, it's a big if, as to if Van Dyke will get playing time.

If he remains committed to SMU, there might be a decent amount of Van Dyke playing in the blue and red.