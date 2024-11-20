All college football rankings systems are flawed—past, present and future. Unfortunately, sometimes the errors are so obvious and glaring that fans can't help but react—or, in this case, overreact. No. 13 SMU football is slotted ahead of No. 14 BYU in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after losing 17-13 to Kansas on Saturday. The problem is that the Cougars edged out the Mustangs in Week 3, 18-15.

Naturally, college football fans took to social media to complain.

“Miami at 8, SMU at 13 and BYU at 14 is deranged. What are they cooking.”

Barstool SEC is more upset about Miami's rank over SMU than SMU over BYU.

“SMU’s loss to BYU is infinitely better than Miami’s loss to Georgia Tech, and SMU is undefeated in conference play, yet Miami is #8 and SMU is #13? Explain that one to me.”

Makes you wonder, doesn't it?

“#13 SMU, #14 BYU, wonder how these 2 would do head to head? 🤷”

LOUD NOISES!

“WHAT ARE WE DOING. BYU BEAT SMU”

SMU football first-year contender in ACC

It doesn't say much about the current state of the ACC that the Mustangs' first season in the conference and are currently unbeaten in conference play. They haven't faced any of the best teams in the ACC this year, like Clemson, Miami or even Syracuse. However, after matchups against Virginia and California to close out the season, SMU football will likely make the ACC Championship game to put their talent to the test.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee is already feeling the bias against the ACC.

“There's conference bias,” Lashlee began. “I think it's interesting that, when you look at the ACC, we have a winning record against the Big 10 this year. We [also] have a winning record against the Big 12 this year. We have four games left (against the SEC). And if we win enough of those, we would have a winning record. To look at our league and say, ‘well, we may be a one-bid league,' but you look at another league you have a winning record against, they're going to get four in. It doesn't make any sense to me. It needs to make it make sense.

“When other leagues beat each other internally, they're considered a deep, solid league. But when we beat up internally, we're considered a weak league. I think we're a pretty deep league. I just want our league to get the same respect everyone else gets. I think our league has earned the right to be in the conversation. It's insulting to say, ‘Oh, it's a one-bid league.'”

Only one ACC team, Miami at No. 8, is in the top 12 of the CFP. The conference breakdown of the playoff is five from the SEC (Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee), four from the Big Ten (Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana), one Independent (Notre Dame), one ACC (Miami) and one Moutain West (Boise State).