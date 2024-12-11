Even a team that is preparing for the College Football Playoff like SMU is right now, isn't immune to the roster draw that is the transfer portal. While Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs prepare for their first round game against Penn State on Dec. 21, backup quarterback Preston Stone is entering the portal according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

There is good news with this report. Stone is going to remain with SMU for the duration of the CFP, according to Billy Embody of On3 Sports.

“Rhett Lashlee tells me Preston Stone will remain with SMU for the postseason,” Embody reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Good news for the Mustangs and gotta be special for Stone as well.”

Stone began this season as the starting quarterback before he was benched after struggling in the opening few games. After using a two-QB system for a number of games, Lashlee opted to go with Kevin Jennings because of the extra dimension that he brings to the offense with his athleticism and running ability.

Stone was a star for an SMU team that finished in the top 25 in 2023. In 12 games last season, the Dallas native threw for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions while leading the American Athletic Conference in both yards per attempt and passer rating.

Can SMU's offense match Penn State in CFP?

SMU is a heavy underdog in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Penn State. Part of that is the perception that the Mustangs have an inferior roster when it comes to talent, and part of it is the fact that SMU will have to play in a hostile environment at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley (and it will probably be cold).

However, this SMU team has a real chance to make some noise in this matchup if the best version of it shows up. Kevin Jennings has been leading one of the most explosive offenses in college football all season. This unit can get it done both on the ground and through the air.

That was on full display in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson where the Mustangs recovered from a nightmare first quarter to storm back and nearly win the game. After trailing Dabo Swinney and the Tigers 24-7 in the second half, Jennings and company led SMU all the way back to a 31-31 tie before a game-winning 56-yard field goal sent SMU home as the losers.

If that SMU offense can show up for 60 minutes in the CFP, Penn State may be on upset alert. While the Nittany Lions have the talent advantage in this matchup, SMU has the type of dangerous team that can get hot within a game and pose a real threat.