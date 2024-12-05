SMU football finds itself in a place that few expected at the start of the season. The No. 8 Mustangs (11-1) are one win away from claiming their first-ever ACC Championship in their inaugural season in the conference.

For some, SMU is a story of triumph and redemption—a program that was once on the verge of irrelevance due to its own past missteps. Yet, here the Mustangs are, on the cusp of doing something remarkable: not just winning a conference championship in a Power 4 league like the ACC but also competing for a national championship.

To make that a reality, SMU must secure the ACC title to guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff, which would come with a first-round bye. A loss, however, could open the door for the selection committee to favor Alabama—a scenario that Miami knows all too well after their recent exclusion.

The challenge ahead is daunting. SMU faces No. 17 Clemson (9-3), the perennial ACC powerhouse, which has claimed seven of the last nine conference championships. For the Mustangs to overcome the Tigers, it will almost certainly hinge on the play of their starting quarterback, Kevin Jennings—a player who wasn’t even the team's starter at the beginning of the season.

With that, let’s dive into our Kevin Jennings bold predictions for the ACC Championship Game against Clemson.

Kevin Jennings helps lead SMU on a game opening drive against Clemson

Kevin Jennings has been instrumental in powering SMU’s offense, which ranks No. 5 in the nation in scoring. The Mustangs are averaging an impressive 39.2 points per game and have tallied 65 touchdowns this season.

Since Jennings assumed the starting quarterback role earlier in the year, SMU has been nearly unstoppable, as he's 8-0. This high-octane offense has shown a knack for striking early, averaging 8.8 points in the first quarter alone. Regardless of whether SMU receives the ball first, expect Jennings to guide the Mustangs on a scoring drive to set the tone in the opening quarter.

Kevin Jennings rushes for 80 yards and one touchdown

When Clemson has struggled this season, it’s often been due to opponents taking control of the game with their rushing attacks. In four games, Clemson has allowed opponents to rack up well over 200 rushing yards, including two losses to Louisville and South Carolina.

In the Gamecocks' win, dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers ran wild with 16 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He was supported by Rocket Sanders, who added 60 yards, and Oscar Adaway III, who chipped in 41 yards, combining for a total of 267 rushing yards against the Tigers.

SMU’s ground game poses a similar threat, led by the explosive Brashard Smith, who has rushed for 1,157 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry with 14 touchdowns. Combine that with Jennings’ dual-threat ability, and it could spell trouble for Clemson.

Jennings has ran the ball 83 times this season for 344 yards and four touchdowns, including a standout performance against Louisville, where he rushed for 113 yards and a score. Expect Jennings to lean on his legs frequently against the Tigers, making him a key piece in SMU’s offensive strategy.

Kevin Jennings throws for at least 200 yards and one touchdown

In his first three games, Kevin Jennings didn’t throw for more than 148 yards in a single contest. However, starting at the end of September, Jennings turned a corner and hasn’t thrown for less than 225 yards in a game since. Over that span, he’s only failed to throw a touchdown in one outing.

Interestingly, Clemson’s defense didn’t allow a single passing touchdown in their two losses this season to Louisville and South Carolina. While the ground game will be key for Jennings and SMU to take control of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, head coach Rhett Lashley isn’t likely to shy away from having Jennings air it out.

Expect Jennings to hit the 200-yard mark through the air and add at least one touchdown to his stat sheet as SMU looks to secure its first ACC title.

Kevin Jennings helps lead SMU to their first ACC Championship

Clemson is currently a slim 2.5-point favorite over SMU for Saturday’s ACC Championship Game, according to FanDuel. That narrow margin speaks volumes about the Mustangs’ impressive rise. While it’s difficult to bet against the Tigers given their dominance in this game over the past decade, the stars seem aligned for SMU to claim the ACC crown this year.

Clemson hasn’t been the same powerhouse since their last College Football Playoff appearance. The sport appears to have evolved past Dabo Swinney’s once-unstoppable system. Combine that with SMU’s dynamic, high-powered offense led by Kevin Jennings, and it feels like the Mustangs have the edge.

Expect Jennings to shine once again, helping to lead SMU to its second consecutive conference championship, and its first as an ACC member.