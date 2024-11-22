SMU football and head coach Rhett Lashlee are reportedly in agreement on a contract extension, Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports and 247Sports reports.

“Rhett Lashlee has agreed to a new extension to his contract through 2030 at SMU, sources tell @247Sports/@CBSSports. SMU announced a new contract extension but did not release details earlier today,” Marcello wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As Marcello reported, the details were not revealed. His deal will last through 2030, though.

SMU football has played well throughout the 2024 season. The Mustangs are 9-1 this year, as they are ranked No. 13 overall. SMU's only defeat came at the hands of BYU in early September, as they lost the game 18-15. Nevertheless, SMU has remained competitive and they are hoping to reach the College Football Playoff.

The Mustangs most recently earned a 38-28 victory over Boston College. SMU has two games remaining in the regular season, with matchups against Virginia and California awaiting them. If SMU can win both games, they may find themselves with a position in the College Football Playoff.

Lashlee, 41, is being rewarded for SMU football's success. He holds a respectable 27-10 record during his coaching career at SMU. The Mustangs displayed signs of potential in 2023 and they have emerged as a legitimate contender during the 2024 campaign.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for SMU. The Mustangs are not exactly known as a football powerhouse, but the program is earning further respect in the college football world. With Rhett Lashlee leading the way, the Mustangs are surely excited about their future.

At the moment, SMU football is focused on their upcoming clash against Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 12 PM EST. It will be a difficult game on the road, but SMU must find a way to win as they hope to keep their College Football Playoff aspirations alive.