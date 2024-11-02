SMU football is going to be a man down on Saturday. Mustangs wide receiver Jake Bailey is out for a key matchup against Pittsburgh, per ESPN. Bailey is battling an injury he sustained in a game against Duke earlier this season.

The Mustangs are having an excellent season. SMU is ranked with a 7-1 overall record, and has a huge game against undefeated Pitt on Saturday. The winner of the contest will have an excellent chance to make the ACC title game. SMU football's only loss this season is to undefeated and ranked BYU.

Bailey is second on the team in receptions this year, with 19 catches. He's posted 275 receiving yards. SMU football is 4-0 in the ACC.

SMU football is in its first ACC conference season

The Mustangs are having an incredible debut in the ACC. The squad rolled over Florida State and Stanford, and had close wins over Louisville and Duke. SMU also blasted TCU in non conference play.

SMU is one of three new schools in the ACC this season. The others are Stanford and California, who joined after the fall of the Pac-12. Those two other schools are a combined 1-8 in ACC play this season.

The Mustangs will have to play an excellent game to get past Pitt on Saturday. SMU will be without Bailey, but also tight end RJ Maryland is out for the year. Pitt has one of the best passing offenses in the ACC, with freshman quarterback Eli Holstein making plays all over the field during this campaign. SMU will need to find ways to score on offense.

Roderick Daniels Jr. will need to pick up the slack in the SMU passing game. The wide receiver has 293 receiving yards for the Mustangs this season, with one touchdown.

SMU and Pittsburgh play at 8:00 Eastern on Saturday. Pitt is undefeated at 7-0 and has a 3-0 conference mark.